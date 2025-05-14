Evanston native music producer contributes to Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Cowboy Carter ' album

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Cowboy Carter" tour has come to Chicago, and when Beyoncé hits the stage at Soldier Field Thursday night, one of the songs she'll perform has a hometown connection.

David Doman has made beats for lots of musicians. Better known in the music industry as D.A. Got That Dope, he's established himself as a go-to music producer for both underground and A-list artists.

One beat in particular caught the ear of a megastar.

"I was like, this just sounds really good," Doman said. "I worked on it for a while, sent it off to some people."

That group included producers for Beyoncé.

D.A. found out only weeks before "Cowboy Carter" was released that his beat made the album on a song called "Tyrant."

While D.A. has not met Beyoncé, he's honored to have contributed to her Grammy award-winning album.

"Beyoncé and Dream worked on the song. Beyoncé's an incredible writer," Doman said. "I feel like a lot of people don't give her enough credit for that. Not only does she have an amazing voice, amazing dancer, amazing everything, but she's also a greater writer."

D.A. is a father of two and lives in Los Angeles, but he grew up in Rogers Park and Evanston, where he discovered his passion for music. His family is still in the Chicago area and is proud of his success.

'I know that he has already had placements with some very well known musicians leading up to that, but when I heard about the Beyoncé one, that topped it off," D.A's father Jeffrey Doman said.

D.A. also has a record label and is singing new artists. In the meantime, he's grateful for his accomplishments.

"I don't know if necessarily my career has changed because of it," D.A. said. "It's more of just an appreciation and thankfulness to be able to work with someone like that."

D.A. saw a couple of Beyoncé's shows in Los Angeles and plans to go her show at Soldier Field on Thursday.