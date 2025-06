Dog statue vandalized outside Chicago Police Foundation in Near North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A statue of a Chicago police dog was vandalized outside the Chicago Police Foundation on Thursday.

ABC7 captured video of the defaced statue at 706 N. Dearborn Street. ABC7 has blurred the image due to graphic content.

Chicago police said it happened at about 4 a.m. and nobody is in custody.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

ABC7 is using a blurred image due to graphic content.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood