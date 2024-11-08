Chicago police procession brings body of fallen Officer Enrique Martinez to funeral home

At a tearful vigil, close friends of fallen Chicago police Officer Enrique Martinez said his charismatic personality and his sense of service will never be forgotten.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of fallen Chicago police Officer Enrique Martinez, 26, was moved to a south suburban funeral home Friday.

A procession brought Martinez's body from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

Chopper 7 was over the procession just after 11 a.m.

The man charged in Martinez's murder during a traffic stop earlier this week was denied pretrial release Thursday.

Darion McMillian, 23, of Harvey, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder. unlawful use of a weapon and more.

At a Thursday night vigil, friends, family and neighbors poured out their grief and tried to lift up his family in this moment of tragedy.

"He was there countless times for other people, so I feel like we owe it to him to kind of pick him up and his family," said Carlos Martinez, attendee.

The vigil followed a mass at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in West Lawn, where the officer was known, respected and loved.

"He was such an amazing person, big smile with his friends and would light up the room," said attendee Francisco Gutierrez.

A GoFundMe has ben started to collect donations for the Martinez family.

