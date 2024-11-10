Mass to honor fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, the loved ones of fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez and with first responders will fill a Far South Side church in his honor.
A mass is taking place at St. Christina Church in the city's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.
Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 3342 W 111th Street.
Fellow officers, firefighters, paramedics along with the community are invited.
Family asked the community to wear blue in solidarity with police and 26-year-old officer Martinez.
Officer Martinez died in the line of duty Monday night during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside.
RELATED | Chicago police procession brings body of fallen Officer Enrique Martinez to funeral home
Darion McMillian, 23, of Harvey, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder. unlawful use of a weapon and more. Last week, a judge ordered him to remain in custody.
A wake visitation service for Officer Martinez will be held Sunday Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.
A GoFundMe has been started to collect donations for the Martinez family.
Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood