Mass to honor fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday on Far South Side

The mass is happening on Sunday. His funeral will be on Monday, Nov. 18.

Mass to honor fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday The mass is happening on Sunday. His funeral will be on Monday, Nov. 18.

Mass to honor fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday The mass is happening on Sunday. His funeral will be on Monday, Nov. 18.

Mass to honor fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday The mass is happening on Sunday. His funeral will be on Monday, Nov. 18.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, the loved ones of fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez and with first responders will fill a Far South Side church in his honor.

A mass is taking place at St. Christina Church in the city's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.

Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 3342 W 111th Street.

Fellow officers, firefighters, paramedics along with the community are invited.

Family asked the community to wear blue in solidarity with police and 26-year-old officer Martinez.

Officer Martinez died in the line of duty Monday night during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside.

RELATED | Chicago police procession brings body of fallen Officer Enrique Martinez to funeral home

Darion McMillian, 23, of Harvey, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder. unlawful use of a weapon and more. Last week, a judge ordered him to remain in custody.

A wake visitation service for Officer Martinez will be held Sunday Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.

A GoFundMe has been started to collect donations for the Martinez family.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

