Parents demand answers after Albany Park elementary school goes days without proper heating

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 22, 2025 12:18PM
Chicago Public Schools said Alessandro Volta Elementary School in Albany Park went days without proper heat after one of the boilers stopped working.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents are demanding answers after a Northwest Side elementary school went days without proper heat during a cold snap.

Chicago Public Schools officials say one of the boilers at Alessandro Volta Elementary School in Albany Park stopped working this week.

Crews installed temporary heaters inside impacted classrooms and school activities continued as normal.

In a letter the families of the students, the principal wrote, "CPS prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students and all concerns are treated with the utmost seriousness."

