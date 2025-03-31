CTU's Big Bargaining Team to review CPS contract proposals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday could be a big day in the long road to get a new contract for the Chicago Teachers Union.

It's been a long and contentious process at times over the past year, but if the bargaining plan moves forward this week, this would be the first time in over a decade the Chicago Teachers Union reached a new contract without going on strike.

Monday, CTU's Big Bargaining Team will review a package of contract proposals.

If it approves the proposals, they'll then be considered by CTU's Executive Board.

From there, if the board approves the tentative agreement, it moves to the union's House of Delegates for a potential vote this Wednesday.

This comes after talks with Chicago Public Schools have centered in recent weeks around a handful of remaining issues, Including veteran educator pay, elementary school teacher prep time and teacher evaluations.

CPS on Friday said it's pleased with the progress, saying in part, "Our goal has always been to reach a fair contract resolution that recognizes the significant contributions of our educators while being mindful of our budgetary limitations and fiduciary responsibilities."

Still, there are questions, though over how CPS will pay for the long-term contract beyond the first year, or the expected four to five percent annual teacher raises and staffing increases for librarians and teaching assistants.

CTU's full membership would still be needed for an agreement to be final.