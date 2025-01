Crash sends car into house, Skokie officials say

The Skokie fire chief said no major injuries came from the crash.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into family's home in the north suburbs on Monday evening.

The crash happened near LeClaire and Harvard in Skokie, fire officials said.

Two cars crashed on the road, leading one of them to end up in a house, video shows.

One person was taken to the hospital; however, they are expected to be okay.

Video shows a hole left on the side of the brick house.

It is unclear if any citations were issued.