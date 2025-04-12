Couple charged with neglect after 5 young children found living in deplorable conditions in Gary

Five children were found living in deplorable conditions in Gary, police said. Romaldo Brun and Alayla Rodriguez Delgado are charged with neglect.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A northwest Indiana couple is facing neglect charges after five young children were found living in deplorable conditions.

Police arrested Romaldo Bruno, 27, and Alayla Rodriguez Delgado, 26, after responding to their home on Sunday morning in the 400 block of 33rd Avenue in Gary.

Officers reportedly found garbage and feces scattered throughout the house and the basement and bathroom flooded.

One boy had bruises on his body and it appeared the children had not been recently bathed, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.