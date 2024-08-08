Crest Hill police issue warrant for woman wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 pedestrians

Police have recovered the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Crest Hill. Laurie and Danny Cooper were found dead on Plainfield Road.

Police have recovered the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Crest Hill. Laurie and Danny Cooper were found dead on Plainfield Road.

Police have recovered the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Crest Hill. Laurie and Danny Cooper were found dead on Plainfield Road.

Police have recovered the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Crest Hill. Laurie and Danny Cooper were found dead on Plainfield Road.

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a suburban woman who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly crash earlier this year.

The crash happened back in March in Crest Hill, police said.

Mary Beth Mosqueda has been charged with two counts of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, Crest Hill police announced Wednesday. She is not yet in police custody.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. on March 9 to the 2100-block of Plainfield Road after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, law enforcement officials said at the time.

Laurie and Danny Cooper of Plainfield were found dead in the road at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene after striking the pedestrians.

Police later recovered the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash a few days after the crash.

Mosqueda's last listed address is the 1000 block of Lois Place, Joliet, police said.

The Crest Hill Police Department has asked anyone with information about her location to contact them at 815-741-5115. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

