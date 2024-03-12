Police recover vehicle involved in Crest Hill hit-and-run crash that killed 2 pedestrians

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in suburban Crest Hill said they have recovered the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to the 2100-block of Plainfield Road after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, law enforcement officials said.

Laurie and Danny Cooper of Plainfield were found dead in the road.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crest Hill investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.