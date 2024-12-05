4 injured in fire at apartment building in Crestwood, officials say

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- At least four people were injured after a fire broke out Wednesday at an apartment building in the south suburbs,

The fire was located in the 5700 block of 128th Street in Crestwood, fire department officials said.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, officials said.

Four adults were taken to hospitals. One was in serious condition and three were in good condition.

The 12-unit apartment building is now uninhabitable, officials said. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

No further information was immediately available.