Serious car crash in Crestwood shuts down Cal Sag Road, police say

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A road in southwest suburban Crestwood was shut down after a serious crash Sunday.

Cal Sag Road is closed at the entrance to Playfield Drive, police said.

Not many details have been released about the crash.

Video of the scene shows at least two vehicles were involved, and both appeared to have sustained serious damage.

Authorities said at least one person is seriously hurt.

Drivers have been asked to take 127th or 135th street to avoid the area.

