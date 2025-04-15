14-year-old charged in downtown Chicago shooting of 15-year-old during March 'teen takeover': CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Streeterville neighborhood last month, as large groups of teenagers were seen in the area.

The 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon/unlawful possession of a handgun, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The boy was arrested Monday in Chicago, after being identified as the person who, just after 9:40 p.m. on March 28, fired a gun, hitting a 15-year-old boy in the 400-block of North City Front Plaza Drive, CPD said.

The 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to his leg, and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

A large group of teenagers was seen running away from the scene.

It's not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire.

Video shows large crowds of teenagers throughout the area before the shooting, and 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said hundreds of teenagers took over the nearby streets for nearly four hours.

"They were blocking traffic," Hopkins said. "Jumping on cars, harassing pedestrians, stealing from the stores, there were several fights. Tasers were deployed."

Hopkins said at least 12 people were arrested, including several minors. The violent outbreak came on the last week of spring break for Chicago students.

The incident also came just a few days after a town hall to discuss safety and gun violence in the area, after a tourist was shot near the AMC theater there earlier in March. She was not the intended target.

Wednesday at City Council, Hopkins plans to introduce an ordinance, asking for an earlier curfew for minors, in an attempt to prevent violent "teen takeovers."

Hopkins wants to change the city's curfew for those without an adult in the Central Business District from 10 to 8 p.m.

Mayor Brandon Johnson opposes the idea of an earlier curfew, saying enforcement of the current curfew is enough.

