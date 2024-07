Crews searching Kankakee River for missing 6-year-old boy who fell off dock, mayor says

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are searching the Kankakee River for a missing child on Tuesday evening.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said a 6-year-old boy fell off of a dock and into the water at Beckman Park just after 3 p.m.

Curtis said the search is ongoing just after 5 p.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.