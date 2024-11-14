CTA announces changes for Clark/Lake elevated station in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of dollars will go into remodeling CTA's Clark/Lake elevated station.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Transit Board today approved an amendment to an agreement with the firm tasked with redeveloping the former James R. Thompson Center.

CTA and JRTC Holdings have agreed to relocate the main station entrance from Lake Street, under the elevated tracks, to the northeast corner on Clark Street.

All of this is part of the redevelopment of the Thompson Center.

In addition to JRTC's funding, the CTA plans to invest $10 million in improvements for the elevated platform.

The first phase will focus on the station entrance; that is set to begin in November 2025.

The project is expected to last through late 2026.

