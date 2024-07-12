Blue Line service delayed between UIC-Halsted and Damen due to police activity: CTA

Chopper 7 was over police activity at a downtown Chicago Blue Line stop Friday morning.

Chopper 7 was over police activity at a downtown Chicago Blue Line stop Friday morning.

Chopper 7 was over police activity at a downtown Chicago Blue Line stop Friday morning.

Chopper 7 was over police activity at a downtown Chicago Blue Line stop Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Downtown Blue Line service is delayed due to police activity near the Washington stop, the CTA said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where Chicago police and fire were seen investigating.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the CTA initially said service was suspended between UIC-Halsted and Damen. Trains were running between Forest Park and UIC-Halsted and between O'Hare and Damen only.

The CTA said there was a bus shuttle between Damen and UIC-Halsted while service was suspended.

Trains have started running again with residual delays, the CTA said just before 10:50 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.