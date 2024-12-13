Blue Line running with delays after person on tracks critically injured on Near West Side: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blue Line trains are running with delays, after an unauthorized person was on the tracks on the Near West Side, the CTA said.

Blue Line trains were standing at Western Avenue just after 3 p.m., the CTA said.

Chicago fire officials said the person who was on the tracks was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

SEE ALSO: CTA Brown Line service resumes after rail repaired, OEMC says

It was not immediately clear how the person got on the tracks along the Eisenhower Expressway.

Just before 4 p.m., the CTA said trains were moving again.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.