CTA Brown, Purple Line train service disrupted at Sedgwick due to person on tracks, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA trains were stopped Wednesday afternoon on the city's North Side after an unauthorized person was on the tracks.

Southbound trains were standing at the Sedgwick stop near North Avenue in Old Town starting around 5:15 p.m., the CTA said. Brown and Purple Line trains were affected. Northbound trains were still operating as normal.

The circumstances surrounding the person on the tracks were not immediately known.

Chopper7 was over the scene as first responders appeared to move a woman from the train tracks to a CTA platform.

It was not known how badly the woman may have been hurt.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.