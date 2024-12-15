Metra train hits, kills person in Oak Park; CTA Green Line experiencing 'significant' delays

CTA Green Line trains are delayed on Sunday afternoon after an UP West Metra train hit and killed a person in Oak Park, Illinois, officials said.

CTA Green Line trains are delayed on Sunday afternoon after an UP West Metra train hit and killed a person in Oak Park, Illinois, officials said.

CTA Green Line trains are delayed on Sunday afternoon after an UP West Metra train hit and killed a person in Oak Park, Illinois, officials said.

CTA Green Line trains are delayed on Sunday afternoon after an UP West Metra train hit and killed a person in Oak Park, Illinois, officials said.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- CTA Green Line trains are delayed on Sunday afternoon after a Metra train struck and killed a person in the west suburbs, officials said.

Metra said the crash happened in Oak Park. Union Pacific West Line Train #507 left Chicago at 240 p.m. and was heading to Elburn when it struck a trespasser near the platform.

That person has died, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.

That train is stopped as Metra police and law enforcement investigate.

The CTA said Green Line trains are experiencing significant delays due to police activity near North Harlem Avenue and Lake Street.

Bus shuttles are available from Harlem and Lake to Harlem and Laramie, the CTA said.