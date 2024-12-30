CTA Red Line service shut down on North Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA Red Line was disrupted Sunday evening on the North Side.

The train service was shut down around 7:26 p.m. between the Howard and Belmont stops due to "fire department activity," officials said.

Shuttles have been requested to help train passengers get to their destinations, CTA said.

Red Line trains continued to operate south of the Belmont station.

No further information about the exact nature of the disruption was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago police and fire departments for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more information.