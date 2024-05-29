WATCH LIVE

Man stabbed, critically injured near 79th Street CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 11:18PM
CTA trains bypass South Side station amid police investigation
CTA Red Line trains are bypassing the 79th Street station Wednesday afternoon as Chicago police investigate a reported stabbing, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line trains are bypassing the 79th Street stop in Chatham Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a reported stabbing outside the station.

A man was critically injured during an altercation around 4 p.m. on the street in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man was injured on his hand by a 23-year-old woman with a sharp object, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody police said. Police continue to investigate.

CTA officials announced the station bypass on social media.

No further information was immediately available.

