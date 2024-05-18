Local chefs must create tasty meals using only items from food pantry in unique competition

Chefs with The Dinner Belle and Kitchen Studio are competing to create tasty meals using only items from an Edgewater, Chicago food pantry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two local chefs are facing off in a unique competition and it's all for a good cause.

The Culinary Battle Royale kicks off Saturday, May 18 at the Care for Friends food pantry located at 5749 N. Kenmore in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Chef Jaquelyn Lord with The Dinner Belle and Chef David Welch with Kitchen Studio must create a tasty meal using only items from the pantry.

The chefs joined ABC7 on Saturday morning to prepare a dish based on some the ingredients they will be using during the competition.

The dishes they prepared include a "Sweet and Spicy Tomato Carpaccio" with heirloom tomatoes, Poblano pepper, habanero pepper, peaches, olive oil and chive blossom vinegar. There's also a "Tomato Confit with Avocado Mousse" with tomatoes, shallots, avocados, microgreens, heavy cream and a French baguette.

Tickets to the Culinary Battle Royale are $75. You can find more information here.