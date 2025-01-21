Chicago-area DACA recipients use travel program to re-enter US legally before Trump's inauguration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the clock ticking down to a second Donald Trump presidency, 23 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, most of them from the Chicago area, crossed the land border between the United States and Mexico on Thursday with a paper in hand allowing them to come back.

For 27-year-old Damaris Posadas, the 48-hour trip was a game changer.

"It allowed me to fix that illegal entry status. So now, I have it, which means I can ask my work to petition me. Or, if something were to come up during this administration, I could petition for citizenship or residency," Posadas said.

Often called a back door to citizenship, Advance Parole is a program that allows DACA recipients to legally travel out of the country as long as it is for humanitarian, employment, or educational reasons.

Over the years, tens of thousands of people have used it to erase their initial illegal entry into the country.

During his first term in office, Trump tried to eliminate the travel program, along with DACA itself. Since his reelection, there has been a rush, for those who could, to obtain these permits.

And that is where former Congressman Luis Gutiérrez and Pastor Emma Lozano stepped in to help this particular group of DACA recipients. They arranged a one-day seminar at a Mexican university right across the border so those eligible could work to get all their paperwork processed and approved before Jan. 20.

"This was an invitation that we got from Tamaulipas, from the university from the professors there with this amazing curriculum so that fit the bill," Lozano said.

"As they walked across the border and into the United States for me it was like endorphins going," Gutiérrez said. "Tomorrow, I see four people walking to the federal government offices and applying for green cards for their spouses."

That is not Posadas' case, however. While their 7-month-old son is a U.S. citizen, her husband is also a DACA recipient. She is hopeful, however, that the Catholic school she teaches at will now agree to help process her green card.

"I truly enjoy my job. I love being able to go in and do what i studied to do. I have a son now. I have a husband. All these wonderful opportunities given to me that I just want to be able to keep," Posadas said.

What happens to the Advance Parole program or to DACA under a second Trump presidency remains to be seen, but at least for this group of DACA recipients, there is now a path forward.

