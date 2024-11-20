Dangers of frying turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:04PM
The Chicago Fire Dept. will have a safety demonstration ahead of Thanksgiving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of year where the Chicago Fire Dept. is reminding cooks about the potential dangers of frying turkeys.

Turkey frying can be dangerous because oil fires can happen quickly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for fires caused by cooking - about 1,000 home fires occur on that day.

The NFPA says the fryers use large amounts of oil at high temperatures, which can cause devastating burns.

The NFPA recommends cooks to buy a fryer that does not use oil.

