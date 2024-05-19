Man found guilty of attempted murder in shooting of Chicago police officer during T-Mobile robbery

A jury found Dante Jeffries guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 Back of the Yards shooting of a Chicago police officer.

A jury found Dante Jeffries guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 Back of the Yards shooting of a Chicago police officer.

A jury found Dante Jeffries guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 Back of the Yards shooting of a Chicago police officer.

A jury found Dante Jeffries guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 Back of the Yards shooting of a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury found a man guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Prosecutors say Dante Jeffries and two other men held up a T-Mobile store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood back in 2017.

They tied up the employees and took iPhones from the safe.

When officers arrived, police say, Jeffries and another suspect fired shots, hitting one police officer in the leg. The two other men are awaiting trial.

The jury delivered Jeffries' verdict after less than three hours of deliberation on Friday. He is due back in court on June 12 for post-trial motions.

Jeffries is also facing a separate set of charges for his alleged role in an attack on three Cook County Jail correctional officers while in custody in 2020.