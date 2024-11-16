Dearborn restaurant rolls out new dessert menu to make the holidays sweet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are about to be even sweeter over at The Dearborn.

The Chicago restaurant, led by Chef Aaron and his pastry team, is now offering several handcrafted family-style cakes and pies to make the holiday season merry and bright.

Available for preorder and pickup, the new holiday treat menu features a Chocolate Cheesecake with espresso mousse, white chocolate coating, almond cookie crumb crust, and Amarena cherry, as well as a Butterscotch Pecan Pie with brown butterscotch drizzle and whipped ganache.

Each nine-inch dessert serves 6-8 people and is priced at $40. For more information or to preorder, visit their website.