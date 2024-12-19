Decision by SA O'Neill Burke to drop charges against Oak Lawn cop sparks protest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Arab community gathered Thursday morning outside the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, voicing their frustration and anger over the move to drop charges against an Oak Lawn officer accused of beating a 17 year old during an arrest in 2022.

More than a dozen people say they are upset by one of the first actions taken by the newly sworn in Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke.

"Let's be clear...a grave injustice was committed by Eileen O'Neill Burke," Muhammad of the Arab American Action Network said.

At issue is Burke's move Wednesday to drop aggravated battery and official misconduct charges against Oak Lawn Police Officer, Patrick O'Donnell, after the violent July 2022 arrest of Hadi who was 17 years old at the time.

Police dash cam video released by Oak Lawn police shows officers repeatedly beating the teen.

Video also showed Abuatelah had taken off running from officers during a traffic stop and in his bag prosecutors said, he had a loaded handgun.

Abuatelah pleaded guilty to the gun charge.

"Demands...asking Kwame Raoul open investigation into racist practices of Oak Lawn Police Department," Muhammad said.

The protest comes the day O'Donnell was supposed to plead his case before a Cook County judge. Now, the officer will not be prosecuted.

"This fight isn't about one bad cop," Nadiah Alyafai with the Arab American Action Network said. "It's about an entire system of racist policing."

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office did not comment on the protest Thursday but released a statement following the move to drop O'Donnell's charges Wednesday, writing..."After a thorough review, we concluded that the evidence is insufficient to meet our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to move forward with the prosecution."

Protestors are also calling for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to open an independent investigation into the Oak Lawn Police Department and for Burke to reinstate charges against O'Donnell.