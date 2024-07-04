Joliet missing man found dead in pump house ID'd, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing man has been found dead in a south suburban pump house, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

A group of three men and a woman were "exploring" the US Steel property at 941 Collins Street around 6:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

While they were inside the pump house, they found a body floating in four to five feet of water, according to Joliet police.

The group immediately called 911.

Joliet Fire officials removed the body of a man, which was "in an advanced stage of decomposition."

The man was later identified as Warren Baker. A 44-year-old man who had been reported missing on May 13.

According to police, Baker was unhoused and was last seen in the 400-block of East Cass Street on April 28.

Baker's cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.