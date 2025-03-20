Deerfield student did not have to change in front of transgender classmate: school, state officials

A Shepard Middle School student in Deerfield claims she had to change in front of a transgender classmate; officials say that's untrue.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There is new action Wednesday in a controversy at a suburban school that is being watched across the country.

A student at Shepard Middle School in Deerfield said she was forced to change her clothes in front of a transgender classmate.

But, the school says that is not true.

The alleged incident has led to a federal complaint.

Nicole Georgas addressed members of Deerfield School Board 109 at a meeting last week, saying she filed a police report, as well as a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department.

"This is my daughter's story and the story of many other young girls who have been forced at the difficult age to do something they know and most adults know is wrong," Georgas said. "Give these girls their locker room and bathrooms back. Allowing biological males to access girls locker rooms sets a dangerous precedent that erodes the very foundation of female privacy and safety."

Asher McMaher, with advocacy group Trans Up Front Illinois, was made aware of Georgas' complaints by the family of the transgender student, and a representative addressed the school board meeting.

"Being a middle schooler is such a tough time in life. And to use your child to push your agenda, to use this situation to harm a kid, who, all they're trying to do is go to gym class, there's no stripping in front of anyone, no force happening," McMaher said.

Bob Morgan, a Democrat who represents Deerfield in the state legislature, addressed the issue during an Illinois General Assembly session, after it was brought up by another state representative.

"I'm really proud of my community, who stood up for those who need to be defended and protected, making sure we have great schools, which we do by the way. We have incredible, incredible schools, incredible families, an incredible community that has come together to deal with this situation. Because it's a lie," Morgan said.

In a statement posted on their website, the district said each locker room has private changing stations available to all students, saying, "We are sensitive to the privacy needs of all of our middle school students and ensure that no student is required to change into a gym uniform for physical education class in front of others."

Meanwhile, Georgas has the support of central Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller, who is urging President Donald Trump to revoke all federal funding for Deerfield School District 109 for what she called radical gender policies.