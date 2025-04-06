24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Dennis the Menace' actor Jay North dies at 73

KABC logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 11:27PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

Jay North, the actor best known for his portrayal of Dennis Mitchell in the popular "Dennis the Menace" television series, has died. He was 73.

His death was first reported by Jeannie Russell, who played his friend, Margaret, on the sitcom.

He died at his home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

North rose to fame as the mischievous character "Dennis" in the 1960s television show, which was based on the comic strip.

Old photos show him alongside famous faces such as Dean Martin, Tony Curtis, and former Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax.

North transitioned to voice acting after the show's four-year run.

Jay North
Actor Jay North, in character as Dennis the Menace, shows his ever-present slingshot to show co-star Gale Gordon, on the set in Hollywood, March 29, 1962.
AP Photo/David F. Smith
Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW