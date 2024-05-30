Daughter to be sentenced in 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second woman charged in the murder of a pregnant Chicago mother will learn her fate Thursday.
Desiree Figueroa and her mother Clarissa pleaded guilty to killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in 2019.
They strangled Ochoa-Lopez and removed the baby from her womb.
After the horrific acts, Clarisa Figueroa pretended to be the baby's mother, and called 911 for a newborn in distress. The infant died two months later and eventually their lies unraveled.
Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty to murder in January and agreed to testify against her mother in exchange for a 30-year sentence.
Earlier this year, Clarissa Figueroa received 50 years in prison for the murder. The sentencing for Desiree Figueroa is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
