Daughter to be sentenced in 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second woman charged in the murder of a pregnant Chicago mother will learn her fate Thursday.

Desiree Figueroa and her mother Clarissa pleaded guilty to killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in 2019.

They strangled Ochoa-Lopez and removed the baby from her womb.

After the horrific acts, Clarisa Figueroa pretended to be the baby's mother, and called 911 for a newborn in distress. The infant died two months later and eventually their lies unraveled.

RELATED: Chicago woman gets 50 years for murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb

Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty to murder in January and agreed to testify against her mother in exchange for a 30-year sentence.

Earlier this year, Clarissa Figueroa received 50 years in prison for the murder. The sentencing for Desiree Figueroa is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

