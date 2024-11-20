Man arrested at Union Station for plotting to kidnap child from Florida school, hold them for ransom

Devontay Shields was arrested at Chicago's Union Station. He has charged with attempted kidnapping for a plot to lure a child from a Florida school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois man is accused of planning to travel to Florida to kidnap a child and hold them for ransom.

Devontay Shields was arrested at Chicago's Union Station over the weekend.

A text message allegedly sent by Shields lays out a plan to take a boy from a school by luring him with candy and toys.

Prosecutors say Shields had recently purchased children's toys and zip ties and had those items when he was arrested.

He is now charged with attempted kidnapping.

