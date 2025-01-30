Disney On Ice Let's Dance skates into United Center Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney On Ice Let's Dance, the all-new high energy show, skates over to the United Center Thursday!

The jam show started its Chicagoland run at the Allstate Arena last week.

Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table, remixing your favorite Disney tunes.

Maria Starr, who skates as Elsa from "Frozen!" joined ABC7 to talk about what the audience can expect to see at the show and how she became involved in skating.

