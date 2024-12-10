'Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical' features local sisters at Paramount Theatre in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- "Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical" is a mega hit of the season at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Two little girls from the western suburbs have key roles, and the Murphy sisters are talking about bringing their dazzling characters to life center-stage.

Everleigh and Elowen Murphy play "young" Elsa and Anna. They alternate with two other suburban girls, appearing in up to five shows a week.

The sisters are 12 and 9 years old, and have already been in commercials and stage shows.

It's in the genes: Dad is a musician, and mom was an actress and theater director.

"Elsa is a character, who, she has sometimes a hard time. She can be kind of secretive and shadowed. But what's really fun about getting to play her younger self is that in the beginning of the show, we get to see her having fun, and we get to see a whole different side of her before she's concealed of her powers," Everleigh Murphy said.

"I play young Anna; she has such a fun, spunky attitude. She's really playful and a little mischievous," Elowen Murphy said.

The sisters get to be in the production together.

"Having a real-life sister is really fun because you know that someone's always got your back," Elowen Murphy said.

Everleigh Murphy said she hopes to act in the future.

"I plan to be on Broadway someday, and I dream of being in a movie. I will keep acting. I've been acting professionally since I was 6. And actually, I made my debut here at Paramount," she said.

She promised this is "one of the best shows" audiences can see.

"It is an amazing experience. You will always want to see it again. It will be like you are in some type of dream, and it'll be wonderful," Elowen Murphy said.

This is a regional production, with most of the cast and crew from the Chicago area.

"Frozen" has earned rave reviews, and will be at the Paramount Theatre through Jan. 19.