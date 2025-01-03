'Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical' mega-hit of season at Paramount Theatre in Aurora

The two performers who play Elsa and Anna talked about bringing their now classic characters to life during the extravagant production.

"She's an interesting character because she has such a huge, huge amount of growth that happens from the start to the end," said Emily Kristen Morris, who plays Elsa. "A lot of self-discovery, a lot of vulnerability, it's really, it's a fun challenge as an actor."

There's a lot of magic involved.

"I love playing Anna. She's adventurous and spunky and fearless and doesn't second-guess anything," Beth Stafford Laird said.

Morris said everyone is extremely talented.

"This is Broadway. Like, the caliber is insane," she said.

"The scale in which they operate is so impressive, and everybody cares so much about the quality being there. And it just like, it makes it a really fun environment to play in because it's so rich," Laird said.

It can be tough to bring a different personality to the well-known roles.

"We're getting more depth of character, and we're getting more, we're getting to see inside the psyche of these two women a little bit more, which is, I think, really cool and special," Morris said. "The importance of sisterhood, we get to really dive into the importance of acceptance of self and acceptance of others' help."

"And loving people for who they are," Laird said.

"And loving yourself for who you are. As cliché as that might sound, you know, you can't hate away the things you don't like about yourself. You can't fear away those things. Actually, the only way through is love and acceptance. And it's beautiful," Morris said.

Most of the cast and crew of the show is from the Chicago area.

"Frozen" is at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora through Jan. 19.