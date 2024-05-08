DIY Mother's Day flower bouquet tips and tricks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's day is Sunday. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend a near record $33.5 billion this Mother's Day. But if you are looking to save on the gift this year. Julie Kako, with Sauganash Flowers and Gifts in Chicago stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to offer some DIY (Do It Yourself) flower bouquet tips and tricks for people looking to make something special for the mothers in your life.

Kako's company has been servicing the Chicago community for 20 years. To connect with reps at Sauganash Flowers and Gifts, click here.