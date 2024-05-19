WATCH LIVE

14-year-old girl killed in Homan Square crash, 4 others injured, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 19, 2024 11:43AM
The crash happened at the intersection of Harrison and Independence, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Harrison Street and Independence Boulevard in Homan Square.

The teen was with four other people in a vehicle that ran a red light, then slammed into a pole.

A 14-year-old boy was also seriously hurt and at last check was in critical condition.

Three others were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

