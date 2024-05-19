6 men shot, 3 critically on a Lawndale sidewalk, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of six men were shot on Chicago's West Side on Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 700-block of South Albany Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The men were on the street when multiple suspects opened fire in their direction, according to Chicago police.

A 23-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the back and face and is in critical condition. A 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right cheek and was dropped off at the hospital in critical condition. A 27-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the back and two gunshot wounds to the left ankle he was also in the hospital in critical condition.

A 39-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg; a 33-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg; and a 38-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right ankle. They are expected to be okay.

No one is in custody. CPD area detectives are investigating.

