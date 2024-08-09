Gov. Pritzker kicks off festivities with 'JBeers' ahead of Chicago Democratic National Convention

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker kicked off the festivities Friday in Chicago with a DNC beer line ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Chicago is ready to welcome delegates and visitors to a safe and exciting Democratic National Convention this month.

Meanwhile, something special was on tap Friday afternoon in River North.

The countdown is on to the Democratic National Convention, which is now just 10 days away. On Friday, Pritzker and other democrats celebrated all the work that has gone into getting Chicago ready to host the DNC.

Pritzker, serving as the host governor for the convention, launched a new DNC beer line, "JBeers," brewed especially for delegates and guests at the convention. It's all part of the effort to get the Democratic Party spirit ready.

The craft beers include an IPA and a Mexican lager that drew a crowd of beer affecianados and democratic supporters to River North.

"I gotta say, they're both terrific," Pritzker said to the crowd. "I want to thank everybody here. So many of you have been engaged in helping us put on the Democratic National Convention."

That convention is just a little more than a week away, and the governor said everything is in place for a safe and exciting four-day democratic celebration with 50,000 visitors expected to come to Chicago.

"We're excited that they're all coming with full wallets," Pritzker said. "They're going to spend their money all across Chicago, and then many of the delegates, of course, in the convention hall, will help, be helping us, to nominate and become victorious, our nominee for president and vice president."

Pritzker said he's convinced people will get out into the neighborhoods because they will want to see Chicago.

Since the governor learned he would not be tapped to be the vice presidential nominee earlier this week, he said he will continue to serve as an important surrogate for Kamala Harris.

"I'm going to be out there campaigning for her all across the country," Pritzker said. "They have asked me to go to various state parties already, and I've got some roles at the convention, beyond just in the convention hall, for her."

Also Friday afternoon, Choose Chicago hosted a separate party with business and civic leaders to further foster excitement for the convention. The gathering was held at the 360 Chicago observation deck that showcases the city, which the DNC also hopes to do.

"As we gather here today, let us celebrate the partnerships that have been forged and the milestones that have been reached," Choose Chicago interim CEO Rich Gamble said. "Let us also recognize our journey is not over yet. We've accomplished so much towards building to the start of the convention and now more important than ever, we have to maintain that momentum."

The excitement for the Kamala Harris, Tim Walz ticket will continue building through the convention. The question for democrats is can they keep the energy and the momentum going through the election, which is now less than three months away.

