Clean-up underway around United Center, McCormick Place after DNC with street re-openings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The clean-up after the DNC is officially underway Friday morning around both the United Center and McCormick Place.

City officials said crews are working as fast as they can to remove the security infrastructure to avoid any more resident impact.

Crews say the priority is to reopen the vehicle checkpoint area for regular traffic at Damen and Jackson, Damen and Michigan, Warren and Washington and Damen.

Crews hope to have the area completely free of fencing and barriers by noon on Monday.

Officials said crews began cleaning up the area around McCormick Place at 6 p.m. Thursday and hope to have the area fully reopen by noon on Monday.

Even though the city is working to take down the security infrastructure officials said residents should be prepared for street impacts and lane closures.

Full security perimeter reopening timeline:

McCormick Place: (all times subject to change)

Thursday, August 22

6 p.m. Perimeter take-down set to begin.

Friday, August 23

3 p.m. All major intersections cleared. I-55 off-ramp will be open.

Sunday, August 25

6 a.m. - Cermak from Michigan to Indiana will be clear.

8 a.m. - All area open and 75% of assets cleared off curbs.

Monday, August 26

6 a.m. - 100% of assets removed - area completely reopened.

United Center perimeter reopening timeline (all times subject to change)

Friday, August 23

1 a.m. - Takedown to begin (subject to change)

Saturday, August 24

Noon - Damen, Wood, and Adams open (if possible)

Most major intersections cleared for traffic.

Sunday, August 25

11:59 p.m. - All areas open & 75% of assets cleared off curbs

Monday, August 26

11:59 p.m. - All assets removed, reopen complete.