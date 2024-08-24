Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling, Secret Service praise DNC security operation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials Friday presented their own review following a year's worth of preparation and then four days of police work at the Democratic National Convention.

Night after night, thousands of Chicago police in riot gear were taunted, teased and tested, but CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling, who was on the street with them, said his department passed the test and, "didn't take the bait."

"I guarantee the world was watching, because everyone kept talking about 1968," Snelling said. "However, we showed again that this is not 1968. We showed what human beings, men and women of the police department will often criticize someone they may be warranted. A lot of it isn't."

1968 was the infamous year that the city hosted the Democratic National Convention where there was widespread violence that became known as a "police riot" because of the beatings and heavy-handedness of CPD. That was not the case this time around.

Snelling asked if we can "stop talking about 1968," which drew laughter from many officials attending the Friday morning press event.

"Change in the department does not happen overnight. It happens over time," Snelling said. "And you see what happens when we respect human beings, because we expect them to respect others. When we take care of those human beings and make sure that they're well, make sure that they're taken care of, because when they feel comforted, they can comfort others. This is why these officers show great restraint. We treated them like human beings."

"So this wasn't 1968 climate, right? There's not a war that we're actively involved with where we have citizens coming home in body bags," retired CPD Lieutenant John Garrido said. "In 1968, this was a little bit different."

However, at the final briefing following the DNC wrap, the Chicago Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications acknowledged the week wasn't without friction points.

Four protestors were hurt, according to police, and 74 were arrested since Monday. Authorities said there were "eight or nine complaints were filed against officers."

On day one, 13 were arrested during an early event breach when intruders ripped down some perimeter fencing.

On night two, an unpermitted march by Palestinian supporters that started at the Israeli consulate turned violent. Nearly 60 were arrested in a physical clash with CPD.

And then Thursday night, at the end of the week's largest West Side procession, there was a skirmish with police, resulting in the arrest of a man who was blocking an intersection while waving a huge flag.

Shortly after, police had to clear the way for departing delegates as some protesters confronted those walking and carry DNC signs as they left the United Center. Those protestors yelled out, "shame on you Kamala supporters," and, "you guys will forever be remembered as genocide supporters."

For the most part, the close encounters between officers and thousands of people, mostly impassioned by the ceaseless way in Gaza, were peaceful.

The I-Team asked ABC7 Police Affairs Consultant Bill Kushner if the CPD was good or just lucky.

"I think it's a combination of both," Kushner said. "I think they were exceptionally well prepared. I thought it was very telling that the command leadership was leading, and they were out in front, from the superintendent on down through all the ranks. I think they got incredibly lucky with eh weather that it wasn't warmer. But, you cant overlook the preparedness that they exhibited and the restraint that was shown by all of the officers involved."

There was an extraordinary contingent of Chicago police officers protecting the United Center and McCormick Place from much smaller than expected protest groups. As for questions about whether Chicago's neighborhoods would be shorted during the DNC, police pointed to citywide reductions in major crimes compared to a year ago.

On Friday, when the DNC was history, the Secret Service official that oversaw security saluted Chicago's police superintendent.

"I've been in law enforcement for 24 years. I've traveled the world and I've lived in cities all over their country. I have never seen anyone better than you," said Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service Chicago. "You lead an exceptional police department."