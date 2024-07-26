DNC Chicago organizers adding new accessibility features at United Center ahead of convention

DNC Chicago 2024 organizers are adding new accessibility features at United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accessibility is a priority for organizers of the Democratic National Convention.

On Friday, they announced new accessibility features at the United Center.

That includes an ADA ramp, which will be the first in DNC history, providing direct access to the convention floor.

SEE ALSO: Secret Service, Chicago police canvas area around United Center ahead of DNC

ABC7 Chicago spoke exclusively to the DNC's accessibility advisor, Robin Jones, about how they're working to make the convention accessible to all.

"This convention, we have made the commitment that we want all of our delegates to sit with their delegations, which means that we needed to address the issue of how do we get people onto the floor of the United Center?" Jones said.

Jones said they're working with the airports and transit agencies to help attendees travel to the convention.

Friday also marks the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.