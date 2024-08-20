Chicago firefighters union to protest years without contract on Near West Side

The Chicago Fire Department is facing a shortage of paramedics while first responders are working under no contract, firefighter union officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago firefighters are expected to protest Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. They said they've been working without a contract for years.

Members of Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 say they've been working without a contract for over 1,100 days.

They want to hire more paramedics and add more ambulances to their fleet.

The union has said they're trying to get their message across to Chicagoans and new visitors in town for the Democratic National Convention this week.

They're expected to march about 3 p.m. at the corner of Madison Street and Ashland Avenue.

The union applied for a permit to protest during the DNC, but said their request was denied twice. The city cited proximity and manpower.

The union also has a mobile billboard that's driving around Chicago during the entire DNC, and they rented two fire engines that will have banners on them, driving around the city, as well.

More rallies are expected through Thursday.

Last month, paramedics and firefighters marched during NASCAR race weekend to bring attention to their fight.

