The driver, who was cited and placed into custody, was also injured in the crash.

Pickup truck slams into West Woodlawn apartment building, injuring child and 2 others inside: police

Witnesses say a family was inside sleeping at the time of the crash, which caused extensive damage to the building.

Witnesses say a family was inside sleeping at the time of the crash, which caused extensive damage to the building.

Witnesses say a family was inside sleeping at the time of the crash, which caused extensive damage to the building.

Witnesses say a family was inside sleeping at the time of the crash, which caused extensive damage to the building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pickup truck slammed into a South Side apartment building, injuring three people inside on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the West Woodlawn neighborhood around 6:15 a.m.

The driver of a Dodge truck struck an apartment building in the 600-block of East Marquette Road.

Witnesses say a family was sleeping inside at the time of the crash, which caused extensive damage to the building.

A child and two adults suffered minor injuries.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

Two men, 26 and 28, were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The Dodge's driver, a female of an unknown age, was also injured.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor injuries in good condition.

Officers issued the driver three citations and took her into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.