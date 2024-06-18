Why you need sunscreen despite TikTok influencers' claims that it causes cancer | Doctors explain

How often should you reapply sunscreen? Experts say several times a day to prevent skin cancer, especially during the Chicago heat wave this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the temperatures soaring, Carrie Bartels thought it would be a great day to be out at the pool in Elmhurst.

But not without protection. Sunscreen is an essential.

"Skin cancer runs in my family, so we are adamant about sunscreen every day when out in the sun," Bartels said.

Many doctors urge all patients to use sunscreen and reapply several times when outside to protect from melanoma, or skin cancer.

"There is a boatload of evidence sunscreen provides protection from skin cancer," said Rush Family Medicine Dr. Kush Desai.

At Smalley Pool in Elmhurst, the industrial-sized jug of sunscreen has become a regular piece of equipment for the lifeguards.

"I try to put on the heaviest sunscreen possible. My go-to is 70-plus. I wear a big hat. I don't want to take any chances with sun damage," said facility manager Kevin Homan.

Many of the regulars at this pool say they were shocked to hear of the brewing social media controversy about sunscreen. A number of influencers have taken to TikTok to express their beliefs that sunscreen actually can cause cancer rather than prevent it.

The videos have gotten millions of views and sparked debate among some about the merits of sunscreen and the wisdom of getting medical advice from social media.

"To date, there is no conclusive evidence that there're any true harm to humans," said Rush Dermatologist and Professor Dr. Vidya Shivakumar.

Doctors say regardless of advice on social media, it is important to use sunscreen from a very early age. Damage from a severe sunburn never goes away.