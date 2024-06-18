Chicago weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday with highs in mid-90s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's going to be another hot day across the Chicago area with highs in the mid-90s.

Monday, temperatures reached 97 degrees at O'Hare, beating the 1887 record of 96 degrees.

In some areas, the heat index made it feel like we topped 100 degrees.

It forced cooling mechanisms and even CTA trains, to quit under duress.

These temperatures will be around for a few more days, and Chicagoans are doing what they can to beat the heat.

While swimming is a good way to cool off in the heat, doctors say those who have to be outside and cannot jump in a pool need to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion including feeling lethargic, dizzy or extra thirsty.

Ignoring these signs could lead to heat stroke.

"We've had five jump in today, which is when a lifeguard has to jump in to help someone who's struggling," lifeguard Callie Walsh said. "This is just the first day of what's gonna be a hard week."

If you are headed to the beaches, pay attention to the swim signs. If the lake conditions are dangerous, they will put up the no swim flags.