Dogs, humans step off from Montrose Harbor for 24th annual PAWS 5K fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the snip of a ribbon, thousands of dog lovers and their four-legged best friend took a unified step on a crisp morning at Montrose Harbor to make a difference.

"It's this community that's saved so many pet lives in Chicago in the 27 years PAWS has been in operation," said Susanna Wickham, the PAWS Chicago CEO.

Saturday morning marked the 24th annual PAWS 5K, a massive event bringing humans and pets alike to raise money for this critical organization.

PAWS Chicago is the Midwest's largest no-kill animal welfare organization which works around-the-clock to save the lives of thousands of dogs across the city each year.

"We do the work day in and day out and in addition to our adoption program, we have a really robust spay/neuter program. We're the largest free and low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the city of Chicago," said Wickham.

Dogs of all ages and breeds spent the morning together, walking with their owners and getting some well-earned tender loving care every step of the way.

Dogs in yellow bandanas are up for adoption while dogs in red bandanas found their current homes through PAWS>

James Connelly adopted 10-year-old James, a Cairn Terrier through PAWS.

"The whole cause of PAWS is finding the match up so that dogs and humans have a better life and that's what it does," said Connelly.

Ellie Feldman is a longtime PAWS foster parent.

"PAWS has brought me pretty much my existence right now. With all the foster dogs, I spend so much time with dogs," said Feldman.

Feldman has fostered nearly 240 dogs over a decade from PAWS and also adopted three of them herself.

"I usually foster shy and fearful ones so watching them blossom in my house is just amazing," said Feldman.

She has this advice for anyone considering making a difference...in a dog's life.

"It's hard. You fall in love with each and every one of them, but you know they are going to a good home because PAWS is going to find the exact perfect home for them," said Feldman.