The village's next mayor, who takes over in four weeks, says a long-term investment in infrastructure improvements is overdue.

Dolton board approves several business licenses that owners claim were held up under Mayor Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday's Dolton Village Board meeting came days after heavy rain left parts of the community under water.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard was a no-show at this final village board meeting of her one-term administration. Many residents have already turned the page.

"I think it's important that we try to heal and not take old baggage into our new journey," said Dolton resident Thelma Price.

"Dolton united. That's our new movement. Dolton united. That's our new movement," said Dolton Trustee Kiana Belcher.

At Monday's meeting, trustees, including Mayor-elect Jason House, who won at the polls last Tuesday with more than 95% of the vote, approved more than one dozen business licenses that owners claimed were held up by the village.

"We do have a long line of businesses that have been done wrong over the last four years, and that is stifling the growth of this city and this entire community," said Dolton resident Dan Lee.

"We're just here to serve every resident, and the days of retaliation and blowback are over," House said.

The board also started the process of obtaining a forensic audit of the police, water, and housing departments.

"It would give us some clarity on what we don't know," Belcher said.

This meeting comes days after parts of Dolton saw flooding last week.

The board says it will work with state representatives in the area to seek state disaster funding, and officials say improving the village's century-old infrastructure will be a priority for the next administration.

"We know of at least thirty different blocks that have been impacted, so we know infrastructure is a big problem. It's one that we have to tackle as a board. It's one we have to tackle as a community," House said.

House and the new village board will be sworn in at the next regular meeting on May 5.