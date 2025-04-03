Dolton recovering from flooding amid political transition in village: 'Don't know what to expect'

Dolton is recovering from flooding and severe storms amid the village's political transition from Mayor Tiffany Henyard to Mayor-elect Jason House.

Dolton is recovering from flooding and severe storms amid the village's political transition from Mayor Tiffany Henyard to Mayor-elect Jason House.

Dolton is recovering from flooding and severe storms amid the village's political transition from Mayor Tiffany Henyard to Mayor-elect Jason House.

Dolton is recovering from flooding and severe storms amid the village's political transition from Mayor Tiffany Henyard to Mayor-elect Jason House.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some parts of the Chicago area are still drying out Thursday following severe weather that caused flooding in parts of the south suburbs.

A Dolton resident whose basement flooded is frustrated on what could be done to fix the problem, while the village is going through a political transition of administrations.

While outside, floodwaters have receded in Dolton, for some people, clean-up continues inside of their homes.

A day after being forced to wade through muddy floodwater in her basement, Latrina Cason still has cleaning to do.

She shared cell video she took Thursday morning. While the water is mostly gone, her floors are still covered in debris.

Cason said this has happened too many times for comfort.

"For one, this has happened to me several times since purchasing the home, so with that being said, and to be told that the city really can't do anything because of the infrastructure and how the sewage system is, then I can't afford that," Cason said.

Chopper 7 was above the area of 144th and Indiana near Cason's home as drivers slowly traveled through receding floodwater. This comes after storms blew through Wednesday, turning roadways into makeshift rivers.

"Before I knew it, all that rain was starting to come in my house," Cason said.

On the heels of his campaign win, ABC7 has been reaching out to Mayor-elect Jason House all day Thursday for an interview on residents' flood concerns, but have not heard back.

His spokesperson referred to a statement his incoming administration put out Wednesday night:

"Ensuring Dolton's infrastructure is stable and reliable is a priority once we take office. We recognize the concerns of residents experiencing flooding and understand the urgency of addressing long-standing issues. Our administration will work diligently to assess and improve drainage systems, collaborate with experts, and secure necessary resources to provide lasting solutions for our community."

"We don't know what to expect out of the new administration," Cason said. "We just hope it's better."

In the meantime, ABC7 has also reached out to current Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard for a comment on the flooding, but have not heard back. This, while she still has weeks on the job until Mayor-elect House is sworn in May 5.