New lawsuit alleges Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard improperly denied barbershop owner business license

Henyard declines to answer questions after 1st public meeting since, sources say, FBI served subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- At the Tuesday night Thornton Township Board of Trustees meeting, some came to the defense of embattled Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

"The type of attack that we're seeing strictly off of allegations is unheard of," one speaker said.

It was Henyard's first public meeting after, sources say, the FBI served subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall on Friday for personnel and business records. Dolton Village Administrator Keith Freeman was indicted last week on a federal bankruptcy fraud charge.

"Stop having one-sided narratives, because it is not the truth. It's only one-sided, and it's a shame that the media comes out, and they only show negative things," Henyard said.

After presiding over the brief 15-minute meeting, Henyard quickly left, ignoring ABC7's questions on the way out

Henyard is named alongside Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a Dolton police officer, who was a member of Henyard's security detail, as well as a woman who used to work for the mayor.

And now, a new lawsuit alleges Dolton officials gave a barbershop owner "the run around" in improperly denying a business license.

"I was just chasing my tail, and as I was chasing my tail, my finances were wearing thin," said Tyrone Isom Jr.

Isom said he worked with the village to purchase and renovate a building, only to be told Henyard denied his license.

The complaint alleges "a policy of choosing [ and ] denying applicants" for "financial and political reasons."

"Everything Mr. Isom was doing was within the parameters of the law, and for whatever reason, which we'll ultimately find out, Mayor Henyard said, 'Nope,'" said Isom's attorney, Gregory Kulis.

On Tuesday evening, a representative for the village of Dolton declined to comment on that lawsuit.

